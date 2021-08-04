Belarus Olympic athlete to head to Warsaw after Vienna stopover: Austria

Belarusian Olympic athlete Krystsina Tsimanouskaya was expected to land in Vienna shortly on a flight from Tokyo and then head to Poland on a humanitarian visa, the Austrian government said Wednesday

"According to our information, she is scheduled to head to Warsaw this evening," an Austrian foreign ministry spokesman told AFP.

The 24-year-old sprinter has been at the centre of a diplomatic drama in the middle of the Games since seeking protection from Tokyo 2020 staff on Sunday, saying her team was trying to bundle her onto a plane after she publicly criticised her coaches.