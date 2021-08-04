UrduPoint.com

Belarus Olympic Athlete To Head To Warsaw After Vienna Stopover: Austria

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 03:27 PM

Belarus Olympic athlete to head to Warsaw after Vienna stopover: Austria

Belarusian Olympic athlete Krystsina Tsimanouskaya was expected to land in Vienna shortly on a flight from Tokyo and then head to Poland on a humanitarian visa, the Austrian government said Wednesday

Vienna (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Belarusian Olympic athlete Krystsina Tsimanouskaya was expected to land in Vienna shortly on a flight from Tokyo and then head to Poland on a humanitarian visa, the Austrian government said Wednesday.

"According to our information, she is scheduled to head to Warsaw this evening," an Austrian foreign ministry spokesman told AFP.

The 24-year-old sprinter has been at the centre of a diplomatic drama in the middle of the Games since seeking protection from Tokyo 2020 staff on Sunday, saying her team was trying to bundle her onto a plane after she publicly criticised her coaches.

Related Topics

Vienna Tokyo Warsaw Poland Visa Sunday 2020 Olympics From Government

Recent Stories

Azam Khan ruled out from second and third T20Is ag ..

Azam Khan ruled out from second and third T20Is against West Indies

2 minutes ago
 UAE announces 1,519 new COVID-19 cases, 1,470 reco ..

UAE announces 1,519 new COVID-19 cases, 1,470 recoveries, 5 deaths in last 24 ho ..

18 minutes ago
 Islamic new year holiday for private sector announ ..

Islamic new year holiday for private sector announced

18 minutes ago
 Senate body adjourned due to absence of Secretary ..

Senate body adjourned due to absence of Secretary Parliamentary Affairs

3 minutes ago
 World must play role for restoration of Kashmir's ..

World must play role for restoration of Kashmir's special status, Kashmiris' rig ..

3 minutes ago
 DC for religious harmony, brotherhood

DC for religious harmony, brotherhood

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.