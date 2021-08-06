UrduPoint.com

Belarus Olympic Body Vows To Protect Delegation From 'discrimination'

Muhammad Rameez 59 seconds ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 01:04 PM

Moscow (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :The Belarusian Olympic Committee on Friday vowed to protect its members from "discrimination" after two Belarus coaches were stripped of Olympic passes over their alleged attempt to force an athlete to return home.

The committee said on its Telegram channel that it "fully defends and will continue to protect the interests of all Belarusian athletes and coaches from any forms of discrimination" and "reserves the right to appeal the decision".

