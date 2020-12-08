UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus Olympic Committee Slams IOC For Biased Position

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 05:24 PM

Belarus Olympic Committee Slams IOC for Biased Position

The Belarusian National Olympic Committee considers the position of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), which imposed sanctions against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, biased and based on superficial study of the situation, the committee said in a statement

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) The Belarusian National Olympic Committee considers the position of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), which imposed sanctions against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, biased and based on superficial study of the situation, the committee said in a statement.

"We consider the IOC's position to be biased, based on biased and superficial examination of the situation in Belarus. The Belarusian national Olympic committee is concerned that the IOC leadership may have been under political pressure to adopt some of the articles of the decision," the statement read.

The committee plans to continue its dialogue with the IOC but urges for objectivity in the assessment of the situation in the Belarusian sport.

Related Topics

Belarus May Olympics International Olympic Committee

Recent Stories

Smart Dubai launches Integration Platform as a Ser ..

11 minutes ago

Rain forecast for tomorrow

2 minutes ago

AIOU holds condolence reference in memory of Prof. ..

2 minutes ago

President Dr Arif Alvi grieved over death of forme ..

2 minutes ago

Liberia votes on Weah plan to cut presidential ter ..

2 minutes ago

Electricity-related issues of Bajour district be r ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.