Belarus Olympic Committee Slams IOC for Biased Position

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) The Belarusian National Olympic Committee considers the position of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), which imposed sanctions against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, biased and based on superficial study of the situation, the committee said in a statement.

"We consider the IOC's position to be biased, based on biased and superficial examination of the situation in Belarus. The Belarusian national Olympic committee is concerned that the IOC leadership may have been under political pressure to adopt some of the articles of the decision," the statement read.

The committee plans to continue its dialogue with the IOC but urges for objectivity in the assessment of the situation in the Belarusian sport.