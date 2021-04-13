UrduPoint.com
Belarus Temporarily Bans Import Of Some Nivea Products Over Alleged Sanitary Violations

Zeeshan Mehtab 10 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 07:10 PM

Belarus Temporarily Bans Import of Some Nivea Products Over Alleged Sanitary Violations

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) Belarus has imposed a temporary ban on the import and distribution of some Nivea products due to alleged sanitary violations, the country's Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

The German personal care brand said in February that it would not sponsor the 2021 Ice Hockey World Championship if Minsk were one of the host cities.

On February 2, the Council of the International Ice Hockey Federation named Latvia's Riga as the sole host of the championship, following the decision to withdraw the tournament from Minsk.

"A temporary sanitary measure has been introduced in Belarus to ban the import and distribution of certain perfumery and cosmetic products of the Nivea trademark," the ministry said.

It added that the sanitary-epidemiological expert team had detected a number of violations related to the products' lack of safety and quality certificates and expiration date non-compliance, among others.

