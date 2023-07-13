Belarusian Ambassador extends invitation to IPC Minister for CIS Games

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Ambassador of Belarus to Pakistan Andrei Metelitsa has extended an invitation to Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ehsan-Ur-Rehamn Mazari for participating in forthcoming games of Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) to be held in August.

To deepen bilateral relations and foster sports ties, the ambassador paid a diplomatic visit to the minister on Thursday.

During the visit, the ambassador expressed desire to explore avenues of collaboration between the two nations, said a statement issued here.

Federal Secretary Ahmad Hanif Orakzai and Director General Pakistan Sports board Shoaib Khoso were also present on the occasion.

In the meeting, the ambassador on behalf of the Belarusian Minister for Sports and Tourism Sergey Kovalchak extended an invitation to the IPC Minister for participating in the forthcoming games of Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS)/Non-CIS Countries to take place from August 4 to 14.

The CIS Games, renowned for their celebration of sportsmanship and solidarity, had evolved into a prominent platform for athletes from participating countries to showcase their skills and nurture friendly competition.

The IPC minister conveyed his heartfelt gratitude to the Ambassador for the invitation to participate in the CIS Games.

Recognizing the importance of such events in promoting goodwill and offering Pakistani athletes an international platform, Mazari reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to fostering sportsmanship and cultivating talent.

He further expressed his dedication to developing robust sports infrastructure to support the aspirations of Pakistani athletes.

The minister also exchanged key information about Pakistan famous Sports and its structure at various levels.

He also informed the ambassador that a 16-member team from Pakistan would participate in categories of Boxing, swimming, karate and wrestling at the 2nd edition of CIS Games in Belarus.

The discussion extended beyond the CIS Games, encompassing broader avenues of cooperation.

They exchanged their desires to explore opportunities for collaboration in various sports including football, hockey, wrestling, and tennis.

The focus was on fostering knowledge sharing, organizing coaching programs, and facilitating exchange programs to enhance the technical capabilities of athletes and coaches from both the countries.

At the end, Metelitsa expressed appreciation for the warm welcome extended to him and underlined the significance of cultural and sports exchanges in strengthening the bonds between Belarus and Pakistan.

He commended Pakistan's commitment to the development of sports and applauded the performances of Pakistani athletes on the international stage.