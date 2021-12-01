UrduPoint.com

Belarusian Football Federation Head, His Wife Expelled From Czech Republic - Police

The chairman of the Belarusian football federation, Vladimir Bazanov, and his wife were expelled from the Czech Republic, where they were detained the day before for violating COVID-19 regulations, Pavla Irouskova, the press secretary of the police of the Moravian-Silesian region, where the detention took place, told Sputnik

On Tuesday, the online edition Deník N reported on the detention of Bazanov and his wife. According to the newspaper, Bazanov arrived in the country in connection with a match between the football players of the national teams of the Czech Republic and Belarus.

"The stay on the territory of the Czech Republic of two foreign citizens detained by the police of the Moravian-Silesian Region was terminated on November 30 due to their violation of the anti-epidemic measures in force in the republic. They received an order to leave the Czech Republic until December 1, 2021. In addition, their ex officio visas of another Schengen state were canceled," Irouskova said.

At the same time, she did not confirm, but also did not deny the Names of the deported foreigners.

