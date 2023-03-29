The Belarusian National Olympic Committee (NOC) disagrees with International Olympic Committee's recommendations on participation of Belarusian and Russian athletes in sporting competitions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) The Belarusian National Olympic Committee (NOC) disagrees with International Olympic Committee's recommendations on participation of Belarusian and Russian athletes in sporting competitions.

On Tuesday, the IOC executive board has recommended international sports federations to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete under neutral flags but not if they support the ongoing military operation in Ukraine. The Belarusian NOC said that it notes the IOC's desire to "find a way out" of the current situation and allow sportsmen to take part in competitions.

"At the same time, we express our disagreement with the recommendations of the IOC on the participation of Belarusian and Russian athletes in international competitions. Unreasonable restrictions regarding the ban on the use of state symbols, participation in team competitions, and belonging to law enforcement agencies are openly discriminatory," the Belarusian NOC said in a statement.