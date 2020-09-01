Belarusian Police Release Football Players Detained During Sunday Protest in Minsk - Club

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) The Belarusian police on Monday released two football players, Siarhei Kazieka and Paval Rasolka, who were detained during an opposition protest on Sunday, the Krumkachy Minsk Football Club said in a press release.

Earlier in the day, the Belarusian Interior Ministry said that three people were detained in connection with damaging a police car, and media reported two players of the Krumkachy club were arrested. The football club had told Sputnik that Kazieka and Rasolka were not taking part in protests, as they were simply going home after a training session.

"Our guys are free! Thank you all for your help and words of support!" the football club tweeted.

Krumkachy is a Minsk-based football club that competes in the Belarusian First League, the second-highest division of the country's football system.

Belarus has been rocked by large-scale protests against the sitting president since the August 9 election, which saw President Alexander Lukashenko re-elected for a sixth term. The opposition rejected the outcome, claiming it was rigged.

The early days of the demonstrations were marked by police violence, but law enforcement officers have since halted their excessive use of force. Over 6,700 people have been detained, and hundreds have been injured, including more than 130 law enforcement officers. According to the Belarusian Interior Ministry, three people have died during the protests.