UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarusian Police Release Football Players Detained During Sunday Protest In Minsk - Club

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 01:00 AM

Belarusian Police Release Football Players Detained During Sunday Protest in Minsk - Club

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) The Belarusian police on Monday released two football players, Siarhei Kazieka and Paval Rasolka, who were detained during an opposition protest on Sunday, the Krumkachy Minsk Football Club said in a press release.

Earlier in the day, the Belarusian Interior Ministry said that three people were detained in connection with damaging a police car, and media reported two players of the Krumkachy club were arrested. The football club had told Sputnik that Kazieka and Rasolka were not taking part in protests, as they were simply going home after a training session.

"Our guys are free! Thank you all for your help and words of support!" the football club tweeted.

Krumkachy is a Minsk-based football club that competes in the Belarusian First League, the second-highest division of the country's football system.

Belarus has been rocked by large-scale protests against the sitting president since the August 9 election, which saw President Alexander Lukashenko re-elected for a sixth term. The opposition rejected the outcome, claiming it was rigged.

The early days of the demonstrations were marked by police violence, but law enforcement officers have since halted their excessive use of force. Over 6,700 people have been detained, and hundreds have been injured, including more than 130 law enforcement officers. According to the Belarusian Interior Ministry, three people have died during the protests.

Related Topics

Election Football Injured Protest Police Interior Ministry Car Died Minsk August Sunday Media All Opposition

Recent Stories

CBUAE injects AED15.86 bn in June as certificates ..

2 hours ago

Creator of Fake COVID-19 'Relief Fund' Admits Defr ..

33 minutes ago

SCCI honours strategic partners of Sharjah Shoppin ..

2 hours ago

Masks, soap machines and mini-golf: inside the US ..

1 hour ago

Belarusian Opposition Decries Government Pressure ..

1 hour ago

W.House calls on Russia to 'respect Belarus' sover ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.