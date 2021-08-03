UrduPoint.com

Belarusian Sprinter Timanovskaya Safe, Every Athlete Can Turn To IOC - Adams

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) International Olympic Committee (IOC) spokesman Mark Adams said Belarusian sprinter Kristina Timanovskaya is safe and added that in case of a problem, any athlete can turn to the IOC for help.

Timanovskaya was supposed to take part in women's 100m and 200m sprints. However, her coaches decided also to involve her in the 4 x 400m relay after two Belarusian athletes were found to be ineligible to compete due to insufficient drug testing. The sprinter lamented the decision on social media, as she was not ready to take part in this event.

The National Olympic Committee of Belarus said the coaching staff of the Belarusian athletics team decided to send the sprinter home due to her emotional and psychological state. Timanovskaya said the Belarusian authorities "forcibly" tried to make her return home, adding that she will seek asylum in Europe. She asked Tokyo police for help.

Adams told reporters that a formal investigation into the incident with the Belarusian sprinter will be launched Tuesday. He said that on that day the IOC expects to receive a report from the Belarusian Olympic Committee.

