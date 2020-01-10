UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belgian Cycling Prodigy Remco Evenepoel Unleashed For Giro D'Italia

Zeeshan Mehtab 36 seconds ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 09:29 PM

Belgian cycling prodigy Remco Evenepoel unleashed for Giro d'Italia

Cycling's latest whizz-kid Remco Evenepoel will make his Grand Tour debut as one of the youngest ever starters of the Giro d'Italia in May, his team Deceuninck announced on Friday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Cycling's latest whizz-kid Remco Evenepoel will make his Grand Tour debut as one of the youngest ever starters of the Giro d'Italia in May, his team Deceuninck announced on Friday.

There are three individual time trials on the 2020 Giro and Evenepoel, who turns 20 later this month, is European champion and world silver medallist in the discipline.

"I'll just see how I do each day over the three weeks and have fun and hope the weather is good," Evenepoel said in a video release.

In 2019, Colombian prodigy Egan Bernal won the Tour de France as the youngest man in the race at age 21, while at the Vuelta a Espana Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar came third aged just 20.

The youngest Giro winner was the great Fausto Coppi, who won at 20 years eight months and 20 days in 1940, Evenepoel would be younger if he triumphs this year.

The charismatic former Anderlecht and PSV Eindhoven youth-team footballer was voted Belgian sportsperson of the year in 2019 after setting pulses racing by winning the Tour of Belgium and the San Sebastian classic two years after his conversion to road racing.

Related Topics

Weather World France Road Man San Eindhoven Belgium Slovenia May 2019 2020 Silver Race

Recent Stories

12 killed, several injured due to blast in Peshawa ..

54 minutes ago

Croatian Gov't Wants Council of EU to Start Access ..

31 seconds ago

Senior Russian Diplomat Warns Against Making Uninf ..

33 seconds ago

Commissioner Hyderabad inaugurates anti-polio camp ..

34 seconds ago

Former C.Africa leader returns after six-year exil ..

35 seconds ago

India's road-block women vow to fight on against c ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.