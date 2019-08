Belgian cyclist Bjorg Lambrecht died on Monday at the age of 22 in hospital after crashing at the Tour of Poland, his team announced

Warsaw, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Belgian cyclist Bjorg Lambrecht died on Monday at the age of 22 in hospital after crashing at the Tour of Poland , his team announced.

"The biggest tragedy possible that could happen to the family, friends and teammates of Bjorg has happened... Rest in peace Bjorg," Lotto-Soudal tweeted.