Belgian Cyclist Evenepoel Plunges Into Ravine On Tour Of Lombardy

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 11:14 PM

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :Race favourite Remco Evenepoel of Belgium was rushed to hospital after crashing his bike into a wall and plunging into a ravine on the Tour of Lombardy classic on Saturday.

The Deceuninck-Quick Step rider crashed on the descent from the Colma di Sormano that leads to the race finish at Lake Como.

Evenepoel, 20, hit a parapet and fell into a ravine.

"Remco Evenepoel fell on the Sormano descent. We'll give you more details when we have them," tweeted his Deceuninck-QuickStep team.

"Remco has been tended to by the doctors and is now taken to the hospital with the ambulance."Evenepoel was favourite to win his first 'Monument' classic after claiming four stage race wins in the Tour de San Juan, of Tour of the Algarve, Tour de Burgos and the Tour of Poland.

