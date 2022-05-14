UrduPoint.com

Belgian De Gendt Rolls Back The Years With Giro Stage Eight Win

Muhammad Rameez Published May 14, 2022 | 10:59 PM

Belgian De Gendt rolls back the years with Giro stage eight win

Veteran Belgian rider Thomas De Gendt rolled back the years with victory in the Giro d'Italia eighth stage around Naples on Saturday with Spaniard Juan Pedro Lopez keeping the race leader's pink jersey

Naples, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :Veteran Belgian rider Thomas De Gendt rolled back the years with victory in the Giro d'Italia eighth stage around Naples on Saturday with Spaniard Juan Pedro Lopez keeping the race leader's pink jersey.

The 35-year-old Lotto rider won a sprint finish ten years after his first Giro stage win - which came on the top of the Stelvio when he finished third overall in the race through Italy.

On Saturday, De Gendt pipped three break-away rivals, Italian Davide Gabburo, Spaniard Jorge Arcas and compatriot Harm Vanhoucke after the 153km ride round the southern city of Naples.

"Some time ago, I didn't think I would win a Grand Tour stage again but here we are," said De Gendt who also has stage wins in the Tour de France and the Vuelta a Espa�a.

Trek rider Lopez retained the lead he grabbed last Tuesday on Mount Etna, with a 38-sec advantage on Germany's Lennard Kamna, riding for Bora-Hansgrohe. Sunday's 191km ninth stage ends with a summit finish at 1,665m altitude on Blockhaus, in the Abruzzo region.

"It was the plan that if Kamna attacked I had to follow him," said Lopez.

"I retained the pink jersey thanks to the great work of my team-mates.

I will need a lot of help tomorrow to stay in the lead. We'll see." A breakaway group of 20 runners formed 14km into the race with Mathieu van der Poel accelerating heading into the last 50 km to split the group.

But the Dutchman, closely watched by Eritrean Biniam Girmay and the Swiss Mauro Schmid, had to let a counter-attack of Gabburo, De Gendt, Vanhoucke and Arcas develop a few moments later.

Under the impetus of De Gendt, the leading quartet maintained their lead until the final push to the finish line on the seafront in Naples.

De Gendt's experience paid off against Gabburo and Arcas, both aged 29.

"I was working for Harm (Vanhoucke) so he could attack on the climb but, at the end, he said we should switch roles," said the Belgian.

"I was sure I'd win the sprint of the four riders."The Belgian is one of 21 riders still on the circuit to have won a stage in all three Grand Tour races.

In 2016, he won a chaotic stage on Mont Ventoux in France when Britain's Chris Froome crashed into a motorcyclist and had to run up the hill while awaiting a new bike.

Related Topics

Attack France Germany Split Naples Van Lead Italy Sunday 2016 All Top Race

Recent Stories

SSP emphasizes on role of senior police officials ..

SSP emphasizes on role of senior police officials in crime fighting

16 seconds ago
 Seminar held on BRI Forum for international cooper ..

Seminar held on BRI Forum for international cooperation

29 minutes ago
 Chief Minister directs early completion of develop ..

Chief Minister directs early completion of development projects

19 seconds ago
 Buddha epitome of tolerance, empathy and compassio ..

Buddha epitome of tolerance, empathy and compassion: Pakistan

21 seconds ago
 Water scarcity poses risk to Sindh's populace: Cli ..

Water scarcity poses risk to Sindh's populace: Climate Minister

23 seconds ago
 125 criminals held with drugs, weapons

125 criminals held with drugs, weapons

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.