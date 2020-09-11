UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belgian Fans Allowed To Trickle Back To Football

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 06:38 PM

Belgian fans allowed to trickle back to football

Belgium has some of the toughest coronavirus restrictions in Europe but this weekend will allow fans into grounds in the domestic leagues for the first time in six months

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Belgium has some of the toughest coronavirus restrictions in Europe but this weekend will allow fans into grounds in the domestic leagues for the first time in six months.

On Friday, top-flight Eupen will welcome not only Pro League rivals Ghent to the Kehrwegstadion, but also a limited number of supporters.

The league and clubs have agreed sanitary and social distancing rules on a club-by-club basis. Eupen for example, will have 1,600 tickets for 8,300 places.

Other matches over the weekend will allow larger but still limited crowds, including those played by bigger sides like FC Brugge and Anderlecht.

Anderlecht's ground, temporarily modified in agreement with local authorities, will hold only a third of its normal 19,000 capacity.

Belgium has experienced one of the most intense outbreaks of the coronavirus during the pandemic, with around 10,000 dead among only 11.5 million people.

But, along with France, it is among the first to reopen stadiums -- while teams in Italy, England, Spain and Germany still play to empty stands.

Related Topics

Dead Europe France Germany Brugge Spain Italy Belgium Agreement Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russian flagship air carrier Aeroflot resumes flig ..

26 minutes ago

India reports record daily jump of 96,551 coronavi ..

26 minutes ago

DEWA raises awareness among students on conservati ..

26 minutes ago

Emirates adds Casablanca to its route network

26 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat emphasizes on change of mindsets to ..

39 minutes ago

Condolence reference for Dr. H. Hasnain at UVAS

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.