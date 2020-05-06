Belgian football season likely over as govt suspends sport until July 31

The Belgian government announced Wednesday it was suspending all sporting competitions until July 31, effectively putting an end to the country's football season

The decision was acknowledged by the Pro League, the association of Belgian clubs, which will study the "end of season terms and conditions" during its general assembly on May 15.

The Belgian Pro League had delayed a vote on whether to end the season because of the coronavirus pandemic three times. Clubs were mostly in favour of ending the season.