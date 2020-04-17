UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belgian League Could Restart With Masked Players: Virologist

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 11:19 PM

Belgian league could restart with masked players: virologist

Belgian football could return with the players wearing face masks, according to a top consultant virologist helping the country's government fight the coronavirus pandemic

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Belgian football could return with the players wearing face masks, according to a top consultant virologist helping the country's government fight the coronavirus pandemic.

"One of the ideas we have is handing out face masks in order to play football," Marc Van Ranst told Belgian newspaper Le Soir.

"Online you can find anti-pollution masks that can be used by American football players and cyclists. Those are more comfortable (than surgical masks)."Belgian football has been suspended as the government grapples with the COVID-19 disease.

Belgium's professional clubs are expected to formalise the end of the current season next week, while Tuesday's banning of mass public events in the country until August 31 means next season will likely begin behind closed doors.

Related Topics

Football Van August Government Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Taraweeh, Eid prayers to be performed at home if c ..

51 minutes ago

Hamza Foundation holds awareness walk about Hemoph ..

2 minutes ago

Peshawar police arrested 4 drug dealers, including ..

2 minutes ago

Issues of traders to be resolved: Deputy Commissio ..

2 minutes ago

Pompeo, Lavrov Discuss Strategic Security Dialogue ..

21 minutes ago

Swedish Lawmakers Backing Sanctions on Moscow in P ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.