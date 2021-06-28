Belgian National Team Defeats Portugal, Winner of EURO-2016, Qualifies for Quarterfinal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) The Belgian national football team has defeated 1:0 the winner of EURO-2016 - the Portuguese team - and thus qualified for the quarterfinal of EURO-2020.

The only goal of the match, which was held at La Cartuja Stadium in Spain's Seville, was scored by Belgian midfielder Thorgan Hazard in the 42nd minute.

In another game of the day, the Czech Republic defeated the Netherlands with the score of 2:0.

In the quarterfinals, Belgium will face Italy, while the Czech Republic Denmark.