Belgian Team Wins Men's Field Hockey Tournament At Tokyo Olympics

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 04:50 PM

Belgian Team Wins Men's Field Hockey Tournament at Tokyo Olympics

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) Belgium won men's field hockey tournament at Tokyo Olympics on Thursday after defeating the Australian team in the final.

India won against Germany in the bronze medal match earlier in the day.

