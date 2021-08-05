- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Belgian Team Wins Men's Field Hockey Tournament At Tokyo Olympics
Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 04:50 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) Belgium won men's field hockey tournament at Tokyo Olympics on Thursday after defeating the Australian team in the final.
India won against Germany in the bronze medal match earlier in the day.
Recent Stories
Pakistan witnesses 2. 68 per cent surplus in trade with Germany
Looking to upgrade your device on a budget? TECNO’s Spark 7 series is your ans ..
Kubra Khan much excited for her upcoming project Sinf-e-Ahan
UAE condemns Houthis' attempt to target Khamis Mushait with booby-trapped d ..
With a simple Tap, Tap, Send you can send more and spend less on remittances to ..
Islamabad police plan elaborate security arrangements during Muharram
More Stories From Sports
-
US Wrestler Taylor Defeats Iran's Yazdanicharati in Men's Freestyle 86Kg Olympic Final1 minute ago
-
UK Police Arrest 11 People as Part of Probe Into Hate Comments About English Footballers2 minutes ago
-
Braspennincx comes back from heart attack to win keirin gold11 minutes ago
-
Spain's Sanchez Jaime Wins Women's Karate Kata Gold at Tokyo Olympics21 minutes ago
-
Russian Wrestler Zavur Uguev Wins Freestyle 57kg Olympic Gold31 minutes ago
-
Walls wins first velodrome gold for Britain at Tokyo 20201 hour ago
-
New Zealand announce first Pakistan tour in 18 years2 hours ago
-
Italy's Massimo Stano Wins Men's 20km Race Walk at Tokyo Olympics3 hours ago
-
Kashmir Premier League: Organizers will use LED Flex technology, HD cameras for coverage3 hours ago
-
Mills heading to Brooklyn - Spurs coach Popovich3 hours ago
-
Adidas lifts outlook on Olympics, football seasons3 hours ago
-
China's Quan, 14, wins Olympic gold with three perfect dives3 hours ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.