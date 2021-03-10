UrduPoint.com
Belgian Van Aert Wins Tirreno-Adriatico First Stage

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 11:35 PM

Belgian rider Wout Van Aert won a sprint finish for the first stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico cycling race on Wednesday at Lido di Camaiore

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ):Belgian rider Wout Van Aert won a sprint finish for the first stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico cycling race on Wednesday at Lido di Camaiore.

The Jumbo-Visma rider pipped Australian Caleb Ewan of Lotto Soudal and Colombian Fernando Gaviria of UAE Emirates on the line after the 156km in Tuscany.

The 26-year-old wears the race leader's blue jersey going into the 202km second stage between Camaiore and Chiusdino in the seven-stage 'Race of the Two Seas' which acts as a warm up for the Giro d'Italia.

"I started my sprint at the right moment and managed to keep my speed until the finish," said Van Aert.

"I didn't really expect to win today in such a fast sprint against Caleb Ewan.

"I was thinking of taking some time bonuses. I'm really happy and proud to finish off the work of the team."It was a double for the Jumbo-Visma team with Primoz Roglic winning stage four of Paris-Nice to take the overall lead of the 'Run to the Sun' in France.

"We're super happy with the two wins," said Slovenian Roglic.

