Belgium, Argentina's FIH Hockey Pro League Matches Postponed

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Sat 15th May 2021 | 02:10 PM

Belgium, Argentina's FIH Hockey Pro League matches postponed

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2021 ) :The FIH Hockey Pro League matches between Belgium and Argentina, initially scheduled on May 22-23, have been postponed.

This was due to the current international travel restrictions in place in the Netherlands, where the Argentinian teams were supposed to travel to reach Belgium, for South American countries because of the COVID-19 pandemic, said a press release issued here.

Unfortunately, despite all efforts to find alternative flights, no solution could be found. Consequently, FIH and the Hockey National Associations of Belgium and Argentina were currently looking at all potential options to play these matches at a later date.

More Stories From Sports

