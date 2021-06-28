UrduPoint.com
Belgium Knock Out Holders Portugal To Reach Euro 2020 Quarter-finals

Zeeshan Mehtab 23 seconds ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 08:40 AM

Belgium knock out holders Portugal to reach Euro 2020 quarter-finals

Seville, Spain, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Thorgan Hazard's first-half goal gave Belgium a tense 1-0 win over holders Portugal on Sunday and set up a quarter-final tie against Italy at Euro 2020.

Belgium held on despite losing skipper Kevin De Bruyne to injury in the second half and will face the Italians in Munich in the last eight on July 2.

