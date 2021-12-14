Belgium Plans to Uphold Diplomatic Boycott of Beijing Olympics - Lawmaker

Belgium will not send officials to the Beijing Winter Olympics, according to a federal lawmaker who echoed Prime Minister Alexander De Croo in parliament on Tuesday

When asked whether Belgium would join the diplomatic boycott, De Croo said that "the federal government does not intend to send any representatives" to Beijing, Samuel Cogolati tweeted.

Cogolati, from the environmentalist party Ecolo, said in March he was one of the EU officials sanctioned by China on accusations of spreading lies about human rights violations.

The United States, Australia, Canada, and the United Kingdom said last week they would not send officials to the Games in protest against alleged abuse of the Uyghur ethnic and religious minority in the Xinjiang province.