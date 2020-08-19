UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belgium Replaces Japan In Coronavirus-hit World Rally Season

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 08:28 PM

Belgium replaces Japan in coronavirus-hit world rally season

Belgium makes its world rally championship debut in November with the Ypres Rally replacing Japan whose reappearance on the WRC calendar was thwarted by coronavirus, organisers announced on Wednesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Belgium makes its world rally championship debut in November with the Ypres Rally replacing Japan whose reappearance on the WRC Calendar was thwarted by coronavirus, organisers announced on Wednesday.

"Japan's return to the WRC after a 10-year hiatus has been regrettably called off due to border entry restriction policies imposed by the government due to the COVID-19 pandemic," a WRC statement explained.

The Belgian event on asphalt will bring the curtain down on the curtailed 2020 season which resumes after a near six-month hiatus with the fourth leg of the campaign in Estonia next month.

Meanwhile Koji Takahashi, chairman of the Rally Japan 2020 executive committee, is now focusing on preparations for the 2021 event in the Aichi and Gifu regions. Japan is one of nine rounds already confirmed for next season's FIA WRC calendar.

Revised 2020 World Rally Championship season January 23-26 - Monte Carlo February 13-16 - Sweden March 12-15 - Mexico Sept 4-6 - Estonia Sept 18-20 - Turkey Oct 15-18 - Germany Oct 29-Nov 1 - Italy Nov 19-22 - Belgium jld/nr/lp

Related Topics

World Turkey Germany Gifu Estonia Italy Belgium Japan Sweden Mexico Federal Investigation Agency January February March November Border 2020 Event Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Health Ministry conducts 72,026 additional COVID-1 ..

16 minutes ago

US Strongly Condemns Mutiny in Mali, Urges Release ..

3 minutes ago

Federal govt earmarked Rs 200 bln Balochistan's up ..

3 minutes ago

Rain wind-thundershowers expected in city Lahore

3 minutes ago

Marseille boss Villas-Boas urges support for virus ..

3 minutes ago

Tried and tested Lewis and Park eye British Open c ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.