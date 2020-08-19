Belgium replaces Japan in coronavirus-hit world rally season

Belgium makes its world rally championship debut in November with the Ypres Rally replacing Japan whose reappearance on the WRC calendar was thwarted by coronavirus, organisers announced on Wednesday

"Japan's return to the WRC after a 10-year hiatus has been regrettably called off due to border entry restriction policies imposed by the government due to the COVID-19 pandemic," a WRC statement explained.

The Belgian event on asphalt will bring the curtain down on the curtailed 2020 season which resumes after a near six-month hiatus with the fourth leg of the campaign in Estonia next month.

Meanwhile Koji Takahashi, chairman of the Rally Japan 2020 executive committee, is now focusing on preparations for the 2021 event in the Aichi and Gifu regions. Japan is one of nine rounds already confirmed for next season's FIA WRC calendar.

Revised 2020 World Rally Championship season January 23-26 - Monte Carlo February 13-16 - Sweden March 12-15 - Mexico Sept 4-6 - Estonia Sept 18-20 - Turkey Oct 15-18 - Germany Oct 29-Nov 1 - Italy Nov 19-22 - Belgium