Belgium slip to shock World Cup defeat by Morocco

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :Morocco seriously jeopardised Belgium's World Cup hopes as goals from Romain Saiss and Zakaria Aboukhlal secured a surprise 2-0 triumph on Sunday.

Belgium, third in Russia four years ago, could have qualified for the last 16 with victory but instead produced another insipid display after their unconvincing opening win over Canada.

Substitute Abdelhamid Sabiri's curling 73rd-minute free-kick beat Thibaut Courtois at the goalkeeper's near post, although FIFA later said Saiss had made contact with the ball. Aboukhlal then grabbed a second in stoppage time.

Tens of thousands of Morocco supporters roared their team home at a raucous Al Thumama Stadium.

Croatia beat Canada 4-1 in the later Group F game and Morocco know they only need a draw against the Canadians on Thursday to reach the knockout phase for the first time since 1986.

"We can still be better," said Morocco coach Walid Regragui. "I'm not happy with four points, I want more than that. I want to qualify." Belgium, the world's second-ranked side, will have to beat 2018 runners-up Croatia to be sure of going through.

Roberto Martinez's ageing team have reached at least the quarter-finals of each of the past four major tournaments.

Belgium, whose captain Eden Hazard has admitted are not as good as in 2018, lacked spark and were made to pay by inspired opposition.

"We're not playing with joy. It's maybe the weight on our shoulders," said Martinez.

"In the last game we have to play to win it and as if we have nothing to lose." Morocco were dealt a blow after the national anthems when goalkeeper Yassine Bounou realised he had aggravated an injury in the warm-up.

The experienced Munir El Kajoui took his place.

The Atlas Lions fans vastly outnumbered their Belgian counterparts and breathed a sigh of relief when the Europeans almost grabbed a fourth-minute lead.

Hazard played in Michy Batshuayi whose effort from a tight angle was kept out by Munir.

Belgium dominated the early exchanges but Morocco did manage a shot at goal when Hakim Ziyech fired over from distance.

- Morocco gain confidence - The African side continued to grow into the contest and Selim Amallah, who was born in Belgium, volleyed into the stands before Achraf Hakimi blazed a presentable chance off target.

The crowd erupted in raucous celebration when Ziyech's free-kick flew all the way into the net in first-half injury time.

But the goal was ruled out after a VAR check, as Saiss was leaning just offside and the former Wolves defender was in 'keeper Courtois' eyeline.

Both teams started the second period brightly, with Ziyech shooting straight at Courtois and Hazard bringing a save from Munir at his near post.

Sofiane Boufal almost broke the deadlock in the 57th minute after a jinking run but bent the ball narrowly wide of the far post.

Martinez made two changes on the hour mark, replacing the ineffective Hazard with Dries Mertens and bringing on Youri Tielemans for Amadou Onana in midfield.

Mertens almost made an immediate impact when his strike from just outside the area was beaten away by Munir.

The deadlock was finally broken with 17 minutes remaining as Sabiri's free-kick from near the touchline, much like for Ziyech's ruled-out goal, caught out a flat-footed Courtois and Saiss applied the lightest of touches.

Martinez threw on Romelu Lukaku, who had been expected to miss the game injured, in a desperate last ploy.

But Belgium had long since run out of ideas and it was Morocco who scored again.

Brilliant play by Ziyech created space in the area for Aboukhlal to lash the Chelsea winger's pull-back into the roof of the net.