Belgium To Allow Football Fans From September 11

Tue 25th August 2020

Belgium to allow football fans from September 11

Belgian football fans will make a progressive return to stadiums from September 11, the country's professional league announced Tuesday

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Belgian football fans will make a progressive return to stadiums from September 11, the country's professional league announced Tuesday.

"We're convinced that our clubs and their fans will put everything in place so the return to the stadiums happens in the safest possible way," said Pierre Francois, head of the Belgian Pro League.

Depending on the capacity of stadiums, from 400 fans to 5,000 fans will be allowed in to watch their clubs, Belgian press reported, although the Pro League did not confirm the larger figure when contacted by AFP.

The first day with fans will be September 11, the championship having started on August 8.

Belgium is one the European countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic, with almost 10,000 deaths amongst its population of 11.5 million.

More Stories From Sports

