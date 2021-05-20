UrduPoint.com
Belgium To Vaccinate National Football Team Ahead Of European Championship

Muhammad Rameez 8 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 12:19 AM

Belgium to Vaccinate National Football Team Ahead of European Championship

The Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA) said on Wednesday that the government gave a green light to its request to vaccinate the national team against the coronavirus prior to the upcoming European Football Championship

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) The Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA) said on Wednesday that the government gave a green light to its request to vaccinate the national team against the coronavirus prior to the upcoming European Football Championship.

EURO-2020 is scheduled to take place from June 11 to July 11.

"The RBFA is very pleased with the decision of the Inter-ministerial Conference to vaccinate the Red Devils before the start of the European Championship. This is very important in view of this EURO in which the Red Devils want to play a leading role," the association said in a statement.

The Belgian team will meet with the Russian team, its opponent in Group B, on June 12 in St. Petersburg. Denmark and Finland will also compete in this group.

The composition of Belgium's team for the upcoming championship was announced on Monday.

