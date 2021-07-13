UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belgium's David Goffin Joins Tokyo Tennis Withdrawals

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 04:47 PM

Belgium's David Goffin joins Tokyo tennis withdrawals

David Goffin, the Belgian number one who is 20th in the ATP rankings, announced on Tuesday that he would not play at the Olympics because he has not recovered from an ankle injury

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :David Goffin, the Belgian number one who is 20th in the ATP rankings, announced on Tuesday that he would not play at the Olympics because he has not recovered from an ankle injury.

"The tournament starts on 24 (July), I still haven't picked up the racket," he told French-language broadcaster RTBF. "The Olympics will be too soon for me this time." "It's not good news because I was determined to take part in these Games, even in these very special conditions, at a venue that suits me well," he told Le Soir newspaper.

Goffin joins several high-profile players who have already withdrawn from the Olympics.

Canadian world number five Bianca Andreescu said Monday she will skip the Tokyo Olympics, citing concerns over the Covid-19 pandemic.

Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams and Dominic Thiem all pulled out earlier while others such as world number one Novak Djokovic are wavering.

Newly crowned Wimbledon champion Djokovic said on Sunday he was "50/50" over playing in Tokyo, citing disappointment over the decision announced last week to bar spectators from the event.

Goffin was injured at the Halle tournament in Germany in mid-June and was forced to withdraw from Wimbledon.

He said he was suffering from a micro-dislocation in his ankle, coupled with a ligament strain.

The Belgian said he hopes to be back in shape "for the American tour in August" and is aiming for the Cincinnati tournament (15-21 August) which precedes the US Open (30 August-12 September).

"I started training again a week ago and I'm happy with the progress. I'm happy with the way things are going," he said.

The 30-year-old Belgian competed in the Olympic Games in 2012 in London, losing in the first round to Argentina's Juan Monaco and in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, where he went out in the round of 16 against Brazil's Thomaz Bellucci.

He was hoping to play in his third Games in Tokyo, a city that has done him well with a title won in 2017 and a final played the previous year.

Related Topics

Injured World Germany Rio De Janeiro London Tokyo Monaco David Progress Cincinnati Argentina Brazil July August September Sunday 2017 2016 Olympics Event All From Wimbledon US Open Serena Williams

Recent Stories

Etisalat, du announce partnerships with MBRHE to p ..

3 minutes ago

EU to Host Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue Meeting on J ..

1 minute ago

Explosion in Kabul Kills Four People, Injures Five ..

1 minute ago

European Council's Michel Restates Commitment to S ..

1 minute ago

First Jet With Aurus Motor to Be Showcased at Airs ..

1 minute ago

OIC Commiserates With Iraq over Victims of Dhi Qar ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.