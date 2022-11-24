Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :Belgium star Kevin De Bruyne was left confused after being named man of the match in his team's World Cup win over Canada on Wednesday, saying he "didn't know why" he was given the trophy.

De Bruyne struggled to get into the game and was often left throwing his arms in frustration as Belgium scraped to a 1-0 victory thanks to Michy Batshuayi's first-half goal.

"I don't think I played a great game. I don't know why I got the trophy. Maybe it's because of the name," said the Manchester City midfielder.

"We didn't play well enough as a team, we didn't find any solutions and we started really bad.

"In the second half, when we started to get through their pressing there was more space but I don't think we played a good game today, me included, but at least we found a way to win."Canada wasted numerous chances, including a missed Alphonso Davies penalty, in their first World Cup match since 1986.

Belgium are next in action against Morocco on Sunday, when Canada take on 2018 runners-up Croatia.