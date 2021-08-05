Tokyo, Aug 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Belgium's Nafissatou Thiam retained the Olympic heptathlon gold on Thursday, holding her nerve in the final 800m to see off her competition.

Thiam, 26, amassed 6,791 points in the seven-discipline, two-day event.

Anouk Vetter of the Netherlands claimed silver with 6,689pts, with teammate Emma Oosterwegel taking bronze (6,590).