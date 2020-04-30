Belgrade, Kaunas, Athens, Cologne Among Candidate Cities to Host EuroLeague Games -Reports

The remaining Basketball season of EuroLeague could be played in Germany's Cologne, Lithuania's Kaunas, Serbia's Belgrade or Greece's Athens, the Eurohoops agency reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) The remaining Basketball season of EuroLeague could be played in Germany's Cologne, Lithuania's Kaunas, Serbia's Belgrade or Greece's Athens, the Eurohoops agency reported on Thursday.

The Euroleague season has been suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision on resumption of the competition will be made by May 24, according to the sports news agency.

The Euroleague plans to hold all remaining games of the season in one city from July 4-26.

According to Eurohoops, only Belgrade and Athens have enough arenas to host the tournament. The Euroleague would require a candidate city to provide two separate basketball arenas, so Kaunas would need to host the tournament jointly with Vilnius while Cologne would have to team up with another German city nearby.