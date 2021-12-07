UrduPoint.com

Bellingham Fined 40,000 Euros For Match-fixing Comment

Muhammad Rameez 7 minutes ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 10:38 PM

Bellingham fined 40,000 euros for match-fixing comment

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham was on Tuesday fined 40,000 euros ($45,000), but escaped a ban after making explosive comments about the referee following last weekend's Bundesliga home defeat to Bayern Munich

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham was on Tuesday fined 40,000 Euros ($45,000), but escaped a ban after making explosive comments about the referee following last weekend's Bundesliga home defeat to Bayern Munich.

The German Football Association (DFB) said they have fined Bellingham for "unsportsmanlike conduct".

The 18-year-old claimed costly decisions by referee Felix Zwayer in Saturday's 3-2 loss in a top-of-the-table league clash, were to be expected given the ref was implicated in the worst match-fixing scandal in German football history.

In a statement, Borussia Dortmund said the club "and the player have accepted the verdict, Jude Bellingham is thus eligible to play in the Bundesliga game on Saturday at VfL Bochum." The England midfielder was fuming when Zwayer awarded Bayern a penalty on Saturday for a Mats Hummels handball, which resulted in the winning goal.

Moments earlier, Zwayer had waved on play and refused Dortmund a penalty after Bayern defender Lucas Hernandez appeared to foul Marco Reus in the area.

"You can look at a lot of the decisions in the game. If you give a referee who has match-fixed before the biggest game in Germany, what do you expect?" Bellingham told Norwegian channel Viaplay.

He was referring to Zwayer's alleged role as a 23-year-old linesman in a 2005 scandal involving referee Robert Hoyzer.

The latter confessed to taking Croatian mafia money in return for affecting the outcome of German Cup and lower division matches including awarding penalties for fictitious offences.

Hoyzer was jailed and Zwayer suspended for six months for keeping silent though he knew what the referee was doing and for accepting 300 euros ($340).

Bellingham was not alone in questioning Zwayer's decisions in a heated match.

Dortmund coach Marco Rose was shown a red card after arguing with Zwayer over his awarding of the key penalty 12 minutes from time.

"Mr Zwayer can go ahead and whistle a few more Dortmund games," fumed Rose Saturday when asked about Zwayer officiating future Dortmund games.

"He can throw a few more stones and sticks in our way. We'll keep going."

Related Topics

Football Scandal German Germany Dortmund Bellingham Money From Bayern Coach Borussia

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Date Palm Exhibition a compass to Arab d ..

Abu Dhabi Date Palm Exhibition a compass to Arab dates sector&#039;s development ..

45 minutes ago
 Egypt court frees man whose case strained Italy ti ..

Egypt court frees man whose case strained Italy ties

1 second ago
 JCP confirms employment of two Islamabad High Cour ..

JCP confirms employment of two Islamabad High Court judges

2 seconds ago
 Govt urged to incentivise domestic auto industry

Govt urged to incentivise domestic auto industry

4 seconds ago
 Minister directs massive plantation in southern di ..

Minister directs massive plantation in southern districts to increase forestland ..

4 minutes ago
 EU warns Russia of more sanctions if Ukraine threa ..

EU warns Russia of more sanctions if Ukraine threatened

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.