Bellingham To Captain Dortmund, Chelsea Name Three CL Debutants

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 16, 2023 | 01:50 AM

Bellingham to captain Dortmund, Chelsea name three CL debutants

Dortmund, Germany, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :English midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, will captain Borussia Dortmund in Wednesday's Champions League last 16 clash at home against Chelsea.

The visitors have named three winter arrivals -- Joao Felix, Mykhailo Mudryk and Enzo Fernandez -- in their starting XI to make their Champions League debuts for Chelsea.

Chelsea manager Graham Potter, only allowed to include three winter arrivals due to UEFA rules, has made three changes from Saturday's 1-1 draw with West Ham, bringing in Kalidou Koulibaly, Ben Chilwell and Hakim Ziyech for Benoit Badiashile, Marc Cucurella and Noni Madueke.

Dortmund striker Sebastian Haller will also make his Champions League debut for Dortmund after his return from testicular cancer, having been named alongside Germany forwards Julian Brandt and Karim Adeyemi in a front three.

Marco Reus and Mats Hummels, who sit alongside Bellingham in Dortmund's three-man captaincy group, have been named on the bench for the tie.

