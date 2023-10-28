Open Menu

Bellingham's Stunning Real Madrid Start 'not Luck': Modric

Muhammad Rameez Published October 28, 2023 | 11:41 PM

Bellingham's stunning Real Madrid start 'not luck': Modric

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric hailed team-mate Jude Bellingham after his brace earned the club a 2-1 Clasico win over Barcelona on Saturday in La Liga

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric hailed team-mate Jude Bellingham after his brace earned the club a 2-1 Clasico win over Barcelona on Saturday in La Liga.

Ilkay Gundogan sent the champions ahead but Bellingham smashed home from distance to level the game and then snatched an injury-time winner.

"He's started in just the right way, we're all very happy with his performance, his personality, his way of being," Modric told Real Madrid tv.

"It's not luck that he's adapted so well because he's a top kid and he's scoring a lot of goals, I think that even he can't believe it.

"Congratulations to him for all that he is doing."

Modric said Madrid's comeback win over Barcelona was exactly the type of victory which the club cherished.

"(It was) pure Real Madrid DNA, believing until the end, never giving up," added the Croatian, who made his 500th appearance for the club as a substitute at the Olympic Stadium.

"I'm very happy to represent this club so many times, my 500th game and against a huge opponent, in the Clasico, to get to this number and win the game -- you can't ask for more."

