Belt Promotion ceremony held in Swat Taekwondo Academy

SWAT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) The colourful Taekwondo Belt Promotion ceremony was held on Thursday during the 21st Annual Day of the North school and College Swat.

Two international gold medalist female Taekwondo players Ayesha Ayaz Akasha Farman graced the occasion as guests to pay rich tribute to them so that to motivate the upcoming players to come and join the Game of Taekwondo, a Korean Martial Arts.

Since Akasha Farman has won gold medals by defeating players from India and the Philippines in Thailand, similarly Ayesha Ayaz has defeated various players in countries like Dubai, Thailand and won bronze, silver and gold medals. Apart from this, Ayaz Khan, her father, a district level Taekwondo player, was also present.

The event started with a recitation from the Holy Quran, followed by National Anthem and Taekwondo demonstrations presented by the newly promoted boys and girls’ players.

The players performed various martial arts in a very beautiful manner - in which the athletes broke the brakes with their hands. Meanwhile, competitions were held between the players, including boys and girls.

Kamal Nasir, who is the coach of Kamal Nasri Taekwondo academy, also serves at the North School and College, opened the one-day Taekwondo Belt Promotion Ceremony and concluded with various martial arts - in which the athletes were highly disciplined, gave a beautiful performance by the participating kids and newly promoted to various categories. A cake cutting ceremony was also held, followed by belts awarding and certificates distribution ceremony.