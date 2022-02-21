Ben Dunk says Australia’s tour to Pakistan good for Test cricket

(@Abdulla99267510)

The 34-year old says playing away from home will be challenging for Australia.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 21st, 2022) Australia’s tour to Pakistan was good for Test cricket, Australian cricketer Ben Dunk said.

The Australian cricketer said that he was likely to see two strong teams playing each other.

He expressed these words while talking to a local private tv on Monday.

The 34-year-old batsman said that playing away from home would be challenging for Australia, hoping that the wickets supported a good test cricket encounter instead of flat tracks supporting only the batsman.

The player had earlier played five T20Is between 2014 and 2017.

He said, “I love cricket and I think for the health of Test cricket around the world, not only in Pakistan, it's important that some of the bigger test playing nations really do play series away from home,".

Dunk was initially picked as a partial replacement player for Phil Salt by Lahore Qalandars and was later retained as their power-hitting coach. The flamboyant batter said that he was enjoying his new role as he had always loved sharing his knowledge with fellow players.

He also said, “I am hopeful that the Australian cricket team certainly plays a part in that," pointing out that he is excited because it is going to be a great series from a spectating point of view, you have two very good teams that are going to play each other but I am more excited for the cricket itself and Test cricket to take a positive step forward in making sure that Test cricket is played around the world in as many countries as we possibly can,”.

He also stated that he had some conversations with players but it would be obviously different as well from a franchise tournament in terms of PSL as it would be for an international tournament. He said that he assumed that they would have a different set of circumstances in terms of their bubble and their ability to move and the ability to train and everything like that.

Dunk was of the view that he would continue to be with Lahore Qalandars in PSL.

The star player said that the challenge for Australia would be of playing away from home but also highlighted that Pakistani players had also not played enough Test cricket on home soil and they’ll have this challenge in mind.

The Australian cricketer said that he thought if they could provide a surface that allows that challenge to be seen, I think we're in for a real treat as cricket lovers.