Ben Dunk Takes Online MBA Classes

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 01:21 PM

Ben Dunk takes online MBA classes

The 34-year old Australian cricketer who previously played for Lahore Qalandars thanks Kaplan Business School (KBS) and Australian Cricketers Association-Players (ACA-Players) for helping him in studying Masters in Business Administration (MBA).

MELBOURNE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 11th, 2021) Ben Dunk, the Australian cricketer, has started doing Masters in Business Administration.

The 34-year old player who previously played for Lahore Qalandars thanked his school management as well as Australian Cricketers Association Players (ACA-Players) for their help and support in studying business.

Taking to Twitter, the player shared his pictures while doing his home work, with a caption: “I am super excited to get started on my MBA. A big thank you to @StudyKBS and the @ACA_Players for the opportunity. Kaplan business school have been so supportive and flexible in helping me study whether I am at home or away. #studykbs #mba,”.

More Stories From Sports

