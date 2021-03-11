Ben Dunk takes online MBA classes

(@fidahassanain)

MELBOURNE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 11th, 2021) Ben Dunk, the Australian cricketer, has started doing Masters in Business Administration.

Taking to Twitter, the player shared his pictures while doing his home work, with a caption: “I am super excited to get started on my MBA. A big thank you to @StudyKBS and the @ACA_Players for the opportunity. Kaplan business school have been so supportive and flexible in helping me study whether I am at home or away. #studykbs #mba,”.