Ben Stokes Dismisses Criticism Over England Team’s Golf Habits
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 19, 2025 | 08:49 PM
England Test Captain Stokes expresses his frustration over what he called baseless allegations
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 19th, 2025) England Test captain Ben Stokes has firmly rejected allegations that his team prioritizes playing golf over match preparation.
In recent times, there has been growing criticism suggesting that the England cricket team spends excessive time playing golf, potentially compromising their focus and readiness for matches. These claims have gained attention, especially as England prepares for their upcoming one-off Test against Zimbabwe, where Stokes is expected to make a return following a period of fitness issues.
Addressing the criticism in a recent interview, Stokes expressed his frustration over what he called baseless allegations.
“Such talk makes me angry," he said. "You may have heard that we don’t train enough and spend more time playing golf, which supposedly means we’re not focused on match preparation.
I think this accusation is complete nonsense,”.
Stokes' remarks come at a time when England is under scrutiny not just for its recent performances but also for the off-field routines of its players. As the team regroups ahead of the Zimbabwe Test, Stokes’ comments aim to put to rest the debate over their training ethics and dedication.
He further added, “These kinds of comments often come from people who have themselves played at the top level. But let’s be realistic—you can’t just wake up in the morning and head straight to the field for a match. Competing at the highest level requires full preparation,”.
