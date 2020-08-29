UrduPoint.com
Ben Stokes’ Father Diagnosed With Brain Cancer

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 03:18 PM

Ben Stokes could not play last two Test matches against Pakistan and travelled to New Zealand, citing family reasons as his father Ged was diagnosed with brain cancer.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 29th, 2020) Father of popular England’s cricket player Ben Stokes was diagnosed with brain cancer, the reports said on Saturday.

Ged, a former New Zealand rugby league player, was shifted to a hospital in Johannesburg ahead of England’s Boxing Day Test with South Africa last year.

He was diagnosed with brain cancer in January after he went to South Africa to see his son plaing in the four-Test series.

“Doctors have discovered couple of tumours in my brain,” Geb said in a interview to a New Zealand’s news organization.

According to Reuters, Geb said that the doctors had to assess how he travelled and from that they would go to discover tumours in his brain.

“It’s basically brain cancer,” he further said, pointing out that he have had some bags on his head through his life.

Earlier, Ben travelled to New Zealand citing family reasons and missed England’s final’s two Test matches against Pakistan at Ageas Bowl in Southampton earlier this month.

“I made right decision to leave the team that moment just because I couldn’t sleep for a week and my head wasn’t there,” Ben stated.

