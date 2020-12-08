UrduPoint.com
Ben Stokes' Father Dies After Cancer Battle

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 10:46 PM

Ben Stokes' father Ged Stokes, a New Zealand rugby league international, has died after a battle with brain cancer, it was announced on Tuesday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Ben Stokes' father Ged Stokes, a New Zealand rugby league international, has died after a battle with brain cancer, it was announced on Tuesday.

Stokes, who played rugby league in England in the 1980s and returned as a coach, was diagnosed with the disease in January.

The Rugby Football League said on Twitter: "We are saddened to learn that Ged Stokes has passed away.

"Ged was a New Zealand international who became a fine servant to the British game with his work in rugby league across Cumbria.

"The RFL sends its condolences to the Stokes family. Rest in Peace, Ged." New Zealand-born Ben Stokes missed most of England's summer Test series in Pakistan after returning to Christchurch to be with his father.

However, he played in all three Twenty20 matches on England's tour of South Africa. He was rested for the one-day internationals, which were scrapped over coronavirus concerns.

Workington rugby league club said in a statement: "It is with great sadness that we learn that our former player and coach Ged Stokes has passed away.

"Ged is written into the fabric of Town history and will be sadly missed."Whitehaven also said they were "deeply saddened" by the death of a figure who was "a major part of Cumbrian rugby league".

