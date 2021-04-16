UrduPoint.com
Ben Stokes Out For Up To 12 Weeks With Broken Finger: England Cricket Chiefs

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 04:10 PM

Ben Stokes out for up to 12 weeks with broken finger: England cricket chiefs

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :England all-rounder Ben Stokes will be out for up to 12 weeks with a fractured left index finger, the England and Wales cricket board announced on Friday.

"Stokes, who is currently in India with Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League, will fly home tomorrow," an ECB statement said. "He will have surgery in Leeds on Monday."

