Open Menu

Ben Stokes’ Participation In First Test Match Against Pakistan Hangs In Doubts

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 04, 2024 | 06:27 PM

Ben Stokes’ participation in first Test match against Pakistan hangs in doubts

 Zak Crawley says they are still unsure about Ben Stokes' availability as he seems to be recovering from his injury

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 4th, 2024) England Captain Ben Stokes' Participation in First Test Against Pakistan Remains Uncertain

The decision regarding England cricket team captain Ben Stokes' participation in the first Test against Pakistan hanged in the doubts, the latest reports say.

Stokes' participation t in the first Test, starting on October 7 in Multan, is doubtful.

England will have to wait longer to confirm Ben Stokes' availability for the first Test.

In his absence, according to the reports, Ollie Pope is expected to lead the team.

As per tradition, England announces their playing XI two days before the Test match.

It is likely that the announcement for the playing XI will be made on Saturday ahead of the Pakistan series.

Ben Stokes sustained a hamstring injury during The Hundred league, which kept him out of the Test series against Sri Lanka.

England batter Zak Crawley said, "We are still unsure about Ben Stokes' availability. He seems to be recovering from his injury, but I believe he still has a few more tests to undergo."

The England cricket team has arrived in Pakistan for a three-match Test series two days ago.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Multan Sri Lanka Lead October From

Recent Stories

Tennis world number one Swiatek splits with coach ..

Tennis world number one Swiatek splits with coach Wiktorowski

4 minutes ago
 Two crush plants sealed for creating pollution

Two crush plants sealed for creating pollution

4 minutes ago
 Commissioner inspects anti-dengue teams' performan ..

Commissioner inspects anti-dengue teams' performance

4 minutes ago
 US hiring soars past expectations with 254,000 job ..

US hiring soars past expectations with 254,000 jobs added: govt

4 minutes ago
 Cricket: South Africa v West Indies Women's T20 Wo ..

Cricket: South Africa v West Indies Women's T20 World Cup scores

4 minutes ago
 PM calls APC to discuss country’s political, eco ..

PM calls APC to discuss country’s political, economic situation

10 minutes ago
Govt issues notification of army’s deployment fo ..

Govt issues notification of army’s deployment for security of SCO Summit

20 minutes ago
 Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar to Visit Pak ..

Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar to Visit Pakistan for SCO Meeting

30 minutes ago
 Faheem Ashraf to lead Pakistan in Hong Kong Cricke ..

Faheem Ashraf to lead Pakistan in Hong Kong Cricket Sixes

36 minutes ago
 Actor admits  leaking phone number of Shah Rukh K ..

Actor admits  leaking phone number of Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan

40 minutes ago
 Indian woman dies of heart attack after receiving ..

Indian woman dies of heart attack after receiving fake call of her daughter’s ..

54 minutes ago
 UAE ambassador calls on Sindh CM

UAE ambassador calls on Sindh CM

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports