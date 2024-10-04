Ben Stokes’ participation in first Test match against Pakistan hangs in doubts

(@Abdulla99267510)

Zak Crawley says they are still unsure about Ben Stokes' availability as he seems to be recovering from his injury

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 4th, 2024) England Captain Ben Stokes' Participation in First Test Against Pakistan Remains Uncertain

The decision regarding England cricket team captain Ben Stokes' participation in the first Test against Pakistan hanged in the doubts, the latest reports say.

Stokes' participation t in the first Test, starting on October 7 in Multan, is doubtful.

England will have to wait longer to confirm Ben Stokes' availability for the first Test.

In his absence, according to the reports, Ollie Pope is expected to lead the team.

As per tradition, England announces their playing XI two days before the Test match.

It is likely that the announcement for the playing XI will be made on Saturday ahead of the Pakistan series.

Ben Stokes sustained a hamstring injury during The Hundred league, which kept him out of the Test series against Sri Lanka.

England batter Zak Crawley said, "We are still unsure about Ben Stokes' availability. He seems to be recovering from his injury, but I believe he still has a few more tests to undergo."

The England cricket team has arrived in Pakistan for a three-match Test series two days ago.