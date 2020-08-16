Benavidez batters Angulo for 10th-round stoppage

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :David Benavidez easily defeated Roamer Alexis Angulo by a TKO in the 10th round of their super middleweight fight on Saturday after Angulo's trainer threw in the towel.

The fight was originally supposed to be for Benavidez's WBC belt but he was forced to relinquish the title on Friday when he failed to make weight.

Benavidez was nearly three Pounds over the 168-pound limit at the weigh-in at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut.

This is the second time Benavidez has lost his title outside the ring.

In 2018, he was stripped of his WBC belt and suspended for testing positive for cocaine.

Benavidez started to seize control of the fight in the middle rounds. He used a varied attack, including uppercuts and left hooks, to wear down Angulo.

In the second half of the 10th round Benavidez was landing punches at will. He landed 290 of 703 punches compared to his opponent, who landed just 51 punches.

After the 10th round, Angulo's trainer decided to call off the fight.