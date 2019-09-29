Benavidez overpowers Dirrell to reclaim WBC belt

Los Angeles, Sept 29 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :David Benavidez regained the WBC super middleweight title on Saturday with a ninth-round stoppage of fellow American Anthony Dirrell at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Benavidez, who was stripped of the crown after a positive drug test, was overpowering Dirrell when the champion's corner threw in the towel.

The fight was on the undercard of the main event unification tussle between IBF welterweight champ Errol Spence and WBC champion Shawn Porter.

The 22-year-old Benavidez improved to 22-0 with 19 knockouts. He was coming off a stoppage of J'Leon love in March.

Dirrell, who was giving up 12 years to his rival, suffered a nasty cut over his right eye in the seventh round. By the time the fight was stopped, he could only see out of his left eye.

Dirrell took the vacant crown in February by beating Turkey's Avni Yildirim. He suffered just the second loss of his career to go with 33 wins and one draw.