UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Benavidez Overpowers Dirrell To Reclaim WBC Belt

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sun 29th September 2019 | 09:50 AM

Benavidez overpowers Dirrell to reclaim WBC belt

Los Angeles, Sept 29 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :David Benavidez regained the WBC super middleweight title on Saturday with a ninth-round stoppage of fellow American Anthony Dirrell at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Benavidez, who was stripped of the crown after a positive drug test, was overpowering Dirrell when the champion's corner threw in the towel.

The fight was on the undercard of the main event unification tussle between IBF welterweight champ Errol Spence and WBC champion Shawn Porter.

The 22-year-old Benavidez improved to 22-0 with 19 knockouts. He was coming off a stoppage of J'Leon love in March.

Dirrell, who was giving up 12 years to his rival, suffered a nasty cut over his right eye in the seventh round. By the time the fight was stopped, he could only see out of his left eye.

Dirrell took the vacant crown in February by beating Turkey's Avni Yildirim. He suffered just the second loss of his career to go with 33 wins and one draw.

Related Topics

Turkey Los Angeles Leon David February March Event Love

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

31 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed delivers UAE&#039;s statement a ..

7 hours ago

Female athletes flourish on second day of Toleranc ..

10 hours ago

Whatever be cost, Pakistanis not to sit back till ..

10 hours ago

Bourbon Rhode Tug Supply Vessel Sinks Over Heavy S ..

10 hours ago

Prime Minister departs for home by commercial flig ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.