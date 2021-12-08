More than 200 male and female players would feature in the 7th Benazir Bhutto Shaheed National Tennis Championship to be staged here at the Islamabad Tennis Complex from December 13 to 18

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :More than 200 male and female players would feature in the 7th Benazir Bhutto Shaheed National Tennis Championship to be staged here at the Islamabad Tennis Complex from December 13 to 18.

The tournament having prize money of Rs one million would include 10 categories including Men singles and doubles, ladies singles, Girls U18, Boys U18, Boys U14, Boys and Girls U12, Boys and Girls U10, Plus 45, Plus 60 and special Boys. About 200 players from all over the country will take part in the Championship. The Quarterfinals and semifinals would be played on December 16 and 17 while the finals on December 18.

Addressing a press conference Senators Taj Haider, Farhatullah Babar and Palwasha Khan while Syed Sibt Haider Bukhari gave the details of the tournament. Fazal Subhan were also present on the occasion.

Haider said in 2018, players from 28 countries participated in the event, which also included players from India. "This event is being sponsored by Sindh Government and they have approved funds of Rs four million for this tournament. Four months ago Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Tennis academy was set up in which 11 ball pickers were training children," he said.

He said we would also hold tennis competitions in remote areas to make poor and middle class children a part of the game.

"Muzammil Murtaza should be encouraged as he has won three consecutive tournaments. This tournament will be supervised by International Referee Adil (Iran) while Shehzad Akhtar will assist him. This tournament is also part of Pakistan Tennis Federation's Sports Calendar of Events." He said that players from SAARC countries would be invited to participate in the tournament next year. "The tournament will be inaugurated by Senator Farhatullah Babar on December 13 while Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah or Aseefa Bhutto Zardari is likely to attend the closing ceremony." Senator Farhatullah Babar said the tournament to hold in the name of Shaheed Bibi was a good idea. "Encouraging the ball pickers to participate as players is a positive move and they will prove to be good players in future. It is a good initiative to provide such healthy activities to the youth."Senator Palwasha Khan said the tournament would provide healthy activities to the youth at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic had brought the world to a standstill. "This event will become an international event again," she said and added through sports we can improve our relations with our neighboring countries.

Sibt-ul-Haider Bukhari said the credit for the successful organization of this tournament goes to Senator Taj Haider and Fazal Subhan.