The men's singles, boys under-18 singles and boys under-12 qualifying rounds were played in the Benazir Bhutto Shaheed National Tennis Championships 2021 here at the Islamabad Tennis Complex on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :The men's singles, boys under-18 singles and boys under-12 qualifying rounds were played in the Benazir Bhutto Shaheed National Tennis Championships 2021 here at the Islamabad Tennis Complex on Monday.

Senator Taj Haider graced the occasion while Adel Borghei the ITF Certified International official would be supervising the championships and Shahzad Alvi the ITF White Badge Official will be the tournament Referee.

In the matches of the Men's Singles Qualifying Round- First Round: Syed Murtaza Hussain Beat Hamza Jawad 6-2;Rafay Tarrar Beat Muhammad Abdullah 6-0; Zakir Ullah Khan Beat Tajammul Shehzad 6-0; Kamran Irfan Beat Abdul wahid 6-1; Abdullah shafqat Beat M. Maaz Khan 6-1; Danish Raza Beat M. Danish Ramzan 6-1; Aqil Khan Beat Hamza Rehmat 6-0.

In Second Round Matches, Jibran Ul Haq Beat Saad Asjad 6-0; syed Murtaza Hussain Beat M. Abdullah 7-5; M. Talha Khan Beat M. Usama Saeed 6-0; Hasam Khan Beat Rafay Tarrar 6-1; Uzair Khan Beat Mamoon Ilyas 6-4; Parbat Kumar Beat Noor E Mustafa 6-1; Abbas Khan Beat Zakirullah Khan 6-3; Saqib Hayat Beat M. Zaryab Khan 6-4; Sami Zeb Khan Beat Yawar Abbas 6-3; Shaeel Durab Beat Muhammad Ihtesham 6-2; M. Bilal farooq Beat Talha Saqib 6-1; tahirullah Khan Beat Nazar Asghar 6-0; Talha Bin Asif Beat Raza Ghaus 6-4; Irfanullah Khan Beat Shafqat Rasool 6-4; Shaheen Mehmood Beat Bilal Taibzada 6-0; Huzaima abdul Rehman Imran Haider 6-1; Kamran Irfan Beat Hassan Ali 6-4; Farman Shakeel Beat Abdullah Shafqat 6-3; Ahmed Nael Qureshi Beat Mahatir Muhammad Mahatir 6-4; Jabir Ali beat Azeem Khan 6-4; Kamran Khan Beat Azan shahid 6-3.

In Third Round Matches, Jibran Ul Haq Beat Syed Murtaza Hussain 6-1; M.

Talha Khan Beat Hasam Khan 6-2; Uzair Khan Beat Shakir Ullah 6-2; Parbat Kumar Beat Abbas Khan 6-1; Sami Zeb Khan Beat Saqib Hayat 7-6(2); M. Bilal Farooq Beat Shaeel Durab 6-2; Nalain Abbas Beat Tahirullah Khan 6-4; Talha Bin Asif Beat Irfanullah Khan 6-1; Huzaima Abdul Rehman Beat Shaheen Mehmood 6-0; Adnan Rasheed Khan Beat Kamran Irfan 7-6(3); Farman Shakeel Beat Faizan Shahid 6-4; M. Usman Ejaz Beat Danish Raza 6-0; Ahmed Nael Qureshi Beat Jabir Ali 6-1; M. Hamza Aasim Beat Abdullah Kareem 6-0; Ilham Khan Wazir Beat Aqil Khan 6-1; Abdul Hannan Khan Beat Kamran Khan 6-1.

In the Final Round Matches, M. Talha Khan Beat Jibran Ul Haq 7-5; Parbat Kumar Beat Uzair Khan 6-4; Sami Zeb Khan Beat M. Bilal Farooq 6-2; Talha Bin Asif Beat Nalain Abbas 6-3; Huzaima Abdul Rehman Beat Adnan Rasheed Khan 6-0; M. Usman Ejaz Beat Farman Shakeel 6-4; M. Hamza Aasim Beat Ahmed Nael Qureshi 6-2; Ilham Khan Wazir Beat Abdul Hannan Khan 7-6(1).

In Boys U-18 Qualifying Round Matches-First Round: Mamoon Ilyas Beat Tajmmul Shehzad 6-1; M. Talha Khan Beat Taimoor Khan 6-0; Saif Ullah Khan Beat Muhammad Ali 7-6(3); Azan shahid Beat Bilal Taibzada 6-0; Umer Masood Beat Hamza Rehmat 7-5;2nd Round: Reza Ghaus Beat Faizan Shahid 7-5; M. Abdullah Beat Mamoon Ilyas 7-5; M.Hamza Aasim Beat M.Ibrahim Saqib 6-1; Umer Masood Beat M. Ibrahim Ashraf 6-4; M. Zaryab Khan Beat Abdullah BB 6-0; Ahtesham Humayun beat Mustansir Ali Khan 6-2; M. Talha Pes Khan beat Saifullah Khan 6-2; Muhammad Salaar beat Azan Shahid 6-2.

Boys U-18 Qualifying Round Matches: Ammar beat Ayesha 6-0; Moazzam beat Orhan 6-4; Sameer beat Safi 6-2; Ahmed beat Anis 6-2; Ihsanullah beat Junaid 6-0; Awais Ali beat Saqib 6-2; Arsalan Khan beat Hashim 6-1.