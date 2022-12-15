UrduPoint.com

Benazir Bhutto Tennis C'ships 2022: Top Seeded Players Through To Quarterfinals

Muhammad Rameez Published December 15, 2022 | 08:39 PM

Benazir Bhutto Tennis C'ships 2022: Top seeded players through to quarterfinals

Top seed Aqeel Khan pulled off a solid win against Asad Ullah to move to the quarterfinals of Men's Singles of the 8th Benazir Bhutto (Shaheed) National Tennis Championships 2022 at Islamabad Courts on Thursday.

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :Top seed Aqeel Khan pulled off a solid win against Asad Ullah to move to the quarterfinals of Men's Singles of the 8th Benazir Bhutto (Shaheed) National Tennis Championships 2022 at Islamabad Courts on Thursday.

Aqeel saw off his opponent 6-0, 6-0 in a straight-set triumph.

Second seed Muhammad Shoaib also secured his place in the quarterfinals after eliminating Bilal Asim in a hard-fought battle 7-5, 6-2.

More than two hundred players are featuring in various categories of the event from different parts of the country.

Results: Men's singles results: Abdullah Adnan bt Heera Ashiq 7-5, 6-3; Aqeel Khan bt Asad Ullah 6-0, 6-0; Mudasir Murtaza bt Usman Ejaz 6-2, 6-1; Barkat Ullah bt Shahzad Khan 5-7, 6-2, 6-4; M. Abid bt Ahmed Babar 6-1, 6-2; Muzamil Murtaza bt Sami Zeb Khan 6-1, 6-0; Yousaf Khalil bt Ahmed Nael 6-1, 6-0; M. Shoaib bt Bilal Asim 7-5, 6-2 Men's Doubles results: M. Abid/Waqas Malik bt Saqib Hayat/Asad Ullah 6-3, 7-5; Aqeel Khan/Sami Zeb Khan bt Faizan Fayyaz/Jabir Ali 6-2, 6-0; M. Shoaib/Barkat Ullah bt Imran Bhatti/Abdullah Adnan 5-7, 7-5, 10-6; Heera Ashiq/Yousaf Khalil bt Bilal Asim/Mahatir Muhamad 6-4, 6-2 Ladies' single results: Soha Ali bt Zainab Ali Naqvi 6-2, 6-1 U-18 boys singles results: Sami Zeb Khan bt M.

Talha Khan 6-2, 4-6, 6-4; Ahmed Nael Qureshi bt Hamid Israr 3-6, 6-3, 6-2; Mahatir Muhammad bt Abdul Hanan 6-2, 6-4; Bilal Asim bt Uzair Khan 6-1, 6-2; U-18 Girls single results: Amara Khan W.O Lalarukh Sajid; Soha Ali bt Amna Khan 6-0, 6-1 U-14 boys single results: Muzamil Bhand bt Abdullah Khan 1-4, 5-3, 5-4(5); Abdul Basit bt M. Hasan Usmani 4-5(5), 5-4(6), 5-3; S. Hamza Hussain bt Nabeel Ali Qayum 4-0, 3-5, 5-4(4); M. Haziq Aasim bt Hashir Alam 4-0, 4-2 B/G U12 single results: Shayan Afridi bt Romail Shahid 4-0, 4-0; Ahmed Shaikh bt Saqib Ali 4-1, 4-1; Rashid Ali Bachani bt Zayd Zaman 4-1, 4-2; Abdur Rehman bt Junaid Khan 4-2, 4-1; Ihsan Ullah bt Eesa Fahd 5-4(0), 5-3; Haziq Areejo bt Zunaisha Noor 5-4(4), 3-5, 4-1; M. Hassan Usmani bt Hajra 4-0, 4-1, Razik Sultan bt Ahmed Khan 4-2, 4-1 B/G U10 single results:M. Ehsan Bari bt Qasim ul Khair 4-2, 4-0, Majid Bachani bt M. Ibrahim Gill 5-3, 2-4, 5-3; Rashid Ali Bachani bt M. Maaz Areejo 4-0, 4-0, M. Faizan bt Behrooz Maimoon 4-0, 4-1

Related Topics

Tennis Islamabad Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Rashid Bari Junaid Khan Saqib Ali Abdur Rehman Nabeel Afridi Event From Top

Recent Stories

FIA arrests HESCO officer on charges of corruption ..

FIA arrests HESCO officer on charges of corruption

1 minute ago
 Frost expected at isolated places in Potohar regio ..

Frost expected at isolated places in Potohar region

1 minute ago
 ECC gives go ahead to sugar exports

ECC gives go ahead to sugar exports

1 minute ago
 ICC upholds conviction of Ugandan former child sol ..

ICC upholds conviction of Ugandan former child soldier

1 minute ago
 HEC, Microsoft launch largest Free Skills Initiati ..

HEC, Microsoft launch largest Free Skills Initiative for students across Pakista ..

7 minutes ago
 NA body stops PMC to issue MDCAT exam's merit list ..

NA body stops PMC to issue MDCAT exam's merit list

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.