ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :Top seed Aqeel Khan pulled off a solid win against Asad Ullah to move to the quarterfinals of Men's Singles of the 8th Benazir Bhutto (Shaheed) National Tennis Championships 2022 at Islamabad Courts on Thursday.

Aqeel saw off his opponent 6-0, 6-0 in a straight-set triumph.

Second seed Muhammad Shoaib also secured his place in the quarterfinals after eliminating Bilal Asim in a hard-fought battle 7-5, 6-2.

More than two hundred players are featuring in various categories of the event from different parts of the country.

Results: Men's singles results: Abdullah Adnan bt Heera Ashiq 7-5, 6-3; Aqeel Khan bt Asad Ullah 6-0, 6-0; Mudasir Murtaza bt Usman Ejaz 6-2, 6-1; Barkat Ullah bt Shahzad Khan 5-7, 6-2, 6-4; M. Abid bt Ahmed Babar 6-1, 6-2; Muzamil Murtaza bt Sami Zeb Khan 6-1, 6-0; Yousaf Khalil bt Ahmed Nael 6-1, 6-0; M. Shoaib bt Bilal Asim 7-5, 6-2 Men's Doubles results: M. Abid/Waqas Malik bt Saqib Hayat/Asad Ullah 6-3, 7-5; Aqeel Khan/Sami Zeb Khan bt Faizan Fayyaz/Jabir Ali 6-2, 6-0; M. Shoaib/Barkat Ullah bt Imran Bhatti/Abdullah Adnan 5-7, 7-5, 10-6; Heera Ashiq/Yousaf Khalil bt Bilal Asim/Mahatir Muhamad 6-4, 6-2 Ladies' single results: Soha Ali bt Zainab Ali Naqvi 6-2, 6-1 U-18 boys singles results: Sami Zeb Khan bt M.

Talha Khan 6-2, 4-6, 6-4; Ahmed Nael Qureshi bt Hamid Israr 3-6, 6-3, 6-2; Mahatir Muhammad bt Abdul Hanan 6-2, 6-4; Bilal Asim bt Uzair Khan 6-1, 6-2; U-18 Girls single results: Amara Khan W.O Lalarukh Sajid; Soha Ali bt Amna Khan 6-0, 6-1 U-14 boys single results: Muzamil Bhand bt Abdullah Khan 1-4, 5-3, 5-4(5); Abdul Basit bt M. Hasan Usmani 4-5(5), 5-4(6), 5-3; S. Hamza Hussain bt Nabeel Ali Qayum 4-0, 3-5, 5-4(4); M. Haziq Aasim bt Hashir Alam 4-0, 4-2 B/G U12 single results: Shayan Afridi bt Romail Shahid 4-0, 4-0; Ahmed Shaikh bt Saqib Ali 4-1, 4-1; Rashid Ali Bachani bt Zayd Zaman 4-1, 4-2; Abdur Rehman bt Junaid Khan 4-2, 4-1; Ihsan Ullah bt Eesa Fahd 5-4(0), 5-3; Haziq Areejo bt Zunaisha Noor 5-4(4), 3-5, 4-1; M. Hassan Usmani bt Hajra 4-0, 4-1, Razik Sultan bt Ahmed Khan 4-2, 4-1 B/G U10 single results:M. Ehsan Bari bt Qasim ul Khair 4-2, 4-0, Majid Bachani bt M. Ibrahim Gill 5-3, 2-4, 5-3; Rashid Ali Bachani bt M. Maaz Areejo 4-0, 4-0, M. Faizan bt Behrooz Maimoon 4-0, 4-1