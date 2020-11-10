UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Benazir Bhutto XI Claims Allama Iqbal Girls Basketball Festival Match

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 07:00 PM

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Shaheed Benazir Bhutto XI won the "Allama Iqbal Girls Basketball Festival Match" organised by Karachi Basketball Association at the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court Aram Bagh on the occasion of Iqbal Day.

In the festival match, Benazir Bhutto XI defeated the rival club Pilot Officer Maryam Mukhtar Shaheed XI with 35-31 basketball points. .

Laiba Tabriz 12, Sumbul Zahra and Christopher scored 10 points each from the winning club while from runner-up team Simra Iqbal 10, Sara Sadiq 9 and Amara Siddiqui scored 8 points.

Bushra Iftikhar and Noor Jahan were the match referees.

