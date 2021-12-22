UrduPoint.com

Bencic, Jabeur Positive For Covid-19 After Abu Dhabi

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 08:50 AM

Bencic, Jabeur positive for Covid-19 after Abu Dhabi

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Olympic tennis champion Belinda Bencic and Tunisian Ons Jabeur have tested positive for Covid-19 after competing in the Abu Dhabi exhibition, both confirmed on Tuesday, a day after Rafael Nadal announced he had also tested positive.

Former men's world number one Nadal's Spanish coach Carlos Moya, 45, also announced on Tuesday he had tested positive on his return from Abu Dhabi.

Jabeur replaced US Open champion Emma Raducanu after the Briton withdrew from the event after a positive test.

World number ten Jabeur said that despite being vaccinated she was "experiencing strong symptoms" and would be recuperating in her native Tunisia.

"I hope to overcome the virus quickly and get well soon," Jabeur added on Twitter.

"Unfortunately and even though I am fully vaccinated, I recently tested positive for COVID-19," 23rd-ranked Swiss Bencic also said on Twitter.

"I am currently isolating and taking all precautionary (measures) to get through this as best as possible as I am experiencing quite severe symptoms (fever, aches, chills).

"While the timing is not ideal - as I was in the final stages of my preparations for the Australian Open swing - I will make my way to Australia as soon as I am cleared and past the isolation period."The Australian Open begins on January 17 in Melbourne.

Moya, winner of the French Open in 1998, said in a series of tweets he had been experiencing: "Fever, headache, sweating, pain all over the body, chills. I hope the worst is over."

Related Topics

Tennis World Australia Twitter Abu Dhabi Melbourne Tunisia Rafael Nadal January Olympics Australian Open Event All From Best Coach US Open

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 22nd December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 22nd December 2021

41 minutes ago
 COVID-19 Media Briefing: UAE following distinguish ..

COVID-19 Media Briefing: UAE following distinguished model of precautionary meas ..

9 hours ago
 FINA World Swimming Championship at Etihad Arena g ..

FINA World Swimming Championship at Etihad Arena garners global acclaim

9 hours ago
 EU Adopts New Investment Guidelines to Carry Out G ..

EU Adopts New Investment Guidelines to Carry Out Green New Deal

8 hours ago
 UN Says Libya Mission Chief in Touch With Libyan P ..

UN Says Libya Mission Chief in Touch With Libyan Parties Over Election Uncertain ..

8 hours ago
 Spain rugby international Leauma dies after accide ..

Spain rugby international Leauma dies after accidental fall

8 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.