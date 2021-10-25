Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Joe Burrow threw for a career-high 416 yards and three touchdowns on Sunday to spark the Cincinnati Bengals over host Baltimore 41-17, snapping the Ravens' five-game NFL win streak.

The top overall selection in last year's NFL Draft completed 23 of 38 passes with only one sack and one interception, finding Ja'Marr Chase on eight receptions for 201 yards and a touchdowns and C.J. Uzomah three times for 91 yards and two touchdowns.

"It was a big statement," Burrow said. "We really won all of our one-on-one matchups that really mattered.

"We've got tough resilient guys who don't back down under pressure." It was the first time since 2013 the Bengals had managed 40 points against an opponent and the outcome left both clubs 5-2, Cincinnati atop the AFC North division on a tie-breaker thanks to the victory over the Ravens.

"This is that moment where they know everything we've talked about, we've earned," Bengals coach Zac Taylor said. "We're starting to earn respect. We have a long ways to go. But I'm really proud of the collective team effort." Burrow, 24, resisted comparisons to NFL legend Joe Montana, saying, "Let's relax. Let me be me," and added, "I feel like I'm getting better every week. I'm going to have to if we're going to go where we want to go." Aaron Rodgers completed 27-of-35 passes for 274 yards and three touchdowns to spark the Green Bay Packers over visiting Washington 24-10.

Rodgers found Davante Adams, Robert Tonyan and Allen Lazard with touchdown tosses as the Packers won their sixth consecutive game, improving to 6-1 ahead of a Thursday matchup against unbeaten Arizona.

At Nashville, Ryan Tannehill threw for 270 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score to power the host Tennessee Titans over Kansas City 27-3.

NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry carried 29 times for 86 yards for Tennessee while the Titans' defenders contained Patrick Mahomes, who was intercepted and sacked four times.

South Korean Koo Young-hoe kicked a 36-yard field goal on the final play to give the Atlanta Falcons (2-3) a 30-28 victory at Miami (1-5). The 27-year-old from Seoul had earlier kicked field goals from 33 and 36 yards.

Koo kicked a 40-yard game winner on the final play last month to beat the New York Giants.

Miami's Tua Tagovailoa threw four touchdown passes in a losing cause.

Mac Jones threw for two touchdowns while Damien Harris and J.J. Taylor each ran for two touchdowns as the New England Patriots routed the visiting New York Jets 54-13. The Patriots rose to 3-4 while the Jets fell to 1-5.

Daniel Jones threw for 203 yards and a touchdown and Devontae Booker added a 19-yard touchdown run as the New York Giants beat visiting Carolina 25-3.

Carolina's Sam Darnold threw for only 111 yards and an interception while being sacked three times before being benched in his return to the same stadium where he played the past three seasons for the New York Jets before a trade to the Panthers.

Reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay was set to host Chicago in a later game with two of Tom Brady's favorite targets, Rob Gronkowski and Antonio Brown, out with injuries.

With Brady at 44 and the Bears' Justin Fields only 22, it was the largest age difference in NFL history between rival starting quarterbacks.

Other later contests find the Los Angeles Rams at Detroit, Las Vegas hosting Philadelphia, Houston at Arizona and Indianapolis at San Francisco.