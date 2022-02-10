UrduPoint.com

Bengals 'sniper' McPherson Right On The Money

February 10, 2022

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :If Sunday's Super Bowl ends up being settled by a field goal, don't bet against Evan McPherson.

The Cincinnati Bengals rookie kicker has been perfect this postseason, making 12-out-of-12 shots at goal to boot his team into this weekend's NFL championship showdown against the Los Angeles Rams.

McPherson's flawless form has included two nerveless field goals that sealed upset playoff victories over the top-seeded Tennessee Titans and the mighty Kansas City Chiefs.

Small wonder that the fresh-faced 22-year-old's representatives recently filed a trademark for his nickname -- "Money Mac".

It's all part of the rookie's composed outlook that has left him just three field goals away from breaking the legendary Adam Vinatieri's record of 14 postseason field goals.

That confidence is the product of relentless practice allied to a natural talent that once saw McPherson nail a 60-yard field goal during a high school game in Alabama.

"I've trained for countless hours and kicked so many balls that it comes down to muscle memory," McPherson says.

"If you're confident when you walk out on the field there's a better chance of it being successful.

"You have to walk out there and know that there's no way you can miss the kick. That's how I process going through a kick... In my mind, I'm walking out there and thinking 'There is no way this ball isn't going through the uprights.'" - Sniper mentality - That ice-cold temperament was in evidence in the Bengals playoff victory over the Titans in Nashville last month.

After the Bengals moved into field goal range with just seconds remaining, Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow revealed that McPherson coolly remarked to team-mates just before coming onto the field: "Looks like we're going to the AFC Championship.

" McPherson proved as good as his word. Moments later, the youngster drilled a 52-yarder as time expired to give the Bengals victory.

McPherson is also adept at blocking out his surroundings when preparing to put boot to ball, comparing his mindset to that of a sniper.

Against Kansas City in the AFC Championship he shrugged off the wall of sound that is Arrowhead Stadium -- reputed to be the loudest sports venue in the world -- to slot a 31-yard overtime winner.

"You get one shot and one kill," he says. "It's really cut and dry. You either make the kick or miss it.

"It doesn't matter if the crowd noise is at record decibels, you have this one shot, that's it, all eyes are on you, and you have to make it." McPherson has also learned how to put his rare misses into perspective.

After missing two late field goals in a defeat to the Green Bay Packers in October, he quickly dusted himself down.

"You learn more from your misses than your makes," he says.

"And to fight through a little adversity is always good for kickers.

"My teammates have my back. (After the Packers defeat) I didn't have one negative comment from my team-mates or my coaches.

"That means a lot to me -- knowing that they have my back." If the Super Bowl ends up being decided by a field goal, McPherson says pressure will not be a problem.

"The way these last couple of games have turned out, I think it definitely could come down to a field goal," the Bengals kicker said.

"The stage might be bigger, the lights might be brighter, but when you're on the field, it's exactly the same.

>